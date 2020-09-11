Veteran cornerback Josh Norman out for Bills vs Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out cornerback Josh Norman from their season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Norman did not practice this week and has missed much of the past three weeks since hurting his left hamstring.

The Bills signed the ninth-year player to a one-year contract in March after Norman was released by Washington. The 32-year-old Norman was competing with Levi Wallace for the starting job opposite All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White.

Wallace practiced fully this week after hurting his hamstring last week.

