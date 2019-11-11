Minnesota 14 3 11 0—28
Dallas 0 14 7 3—24
First Quarter

Min_Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:25.

Min_Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :32.

Second Quarter

Dal_Gallup 23 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 8:08.

Dal_Cobb 22 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:54.

Min_FG Bailey 26, :00.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 27, 9:38.

Dal_Cooper 12 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:01.

Min_Cook 2 run (Rudolph pass from Cousins), :02.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 23, 10:00.

A_91,188.

___

Min Dal
First downs 27 24
Total Net Yards 364 443
Rushes-yards 36-153 22-50
Passing 211 393
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-29 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-32-0 28-47-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 1-4
Punts 4-42.5 2-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 5-39
Time of Possession 33:27 26:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 26-97, Mattison 8-52, Cousins 1-5, Ham 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 20-47, Austin 1-7, Pollard 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-220. Dallas, Prescott 28-46-1-397, Cobb 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 7-86, I.Smith 5-34, Rudolph 4-14, Diggs 3-49, O.Johnson 2-25, Treadwell 1-10, Mattison 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 11-147, Cobb 6-106, Gallup 4-76, Jarwin 3-35, Witten 2-17, Elliott 2-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 57.