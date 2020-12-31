Vikings LB Kendricks has done vital work on and off field DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 2:56 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) readies for the play in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Minneapolis. Eric Kendricks and the Minnesota Vikings have had a rough year between the lines, but the 2019 All-Pro linebacker, whose 2020 season has been shortened by a calf injury, has made quite an impact off the field. He’s the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, for his community work focused on criminal justice reform. David Berding/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson (50) and middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) pray before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Eric Kendricks and the Minnesota Vikings have had a rough year between the lines, but the 2019 All-Pro linebacker, whose 2020 season has been shortened by a calf injury, has made quite an impact off the field. He’s the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, for his community work focused on criminal justice reform. Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Eric Kendricks and the Minnesota Vikings have had a rough year between the lines, but the 2019 All-Pro linebacker, whose 2020 season has been shortened by a calf injury, has made quite an impact off the field. He’s the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, for his community work focused on criminal justice reform. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eric Kendricks was playing at an All-Pro level again this year when the Minnesota linebacker hurt a calf muscle, which has now sidelined him for all of December.
Though the injury to an irreplaceable player was one of many setbacks for the Vikings in a season with more downs than ups, Kendricks' most vital work of this tumultuous 2020 was already in full swing off the field.