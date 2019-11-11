Vikings roll into gridiron title tilt

The sixth-grade Shelton Vikings football team defeated Glastonbury 30-0 to secure its spot in the finals Sunday, Nov. 17, in Cheshire.

The finals will be a battle of unbeatens as Shelton faces Wallingford for the championship. In the semifinals victory, quarterback Logan Spekaski tossed two touchdown passes, and the Vikings also had two rushing touchdowns. Shelton capped off the win with an onside kick recovered by special teams member Brodie Tamas, who also came up with a big tackle during the next kick-off series.

The 19 members of the team — Spekaski, Tamas, Kenny Corby, Jaylen Walker, Mikey DeFranzo, Zach Stocker, Aidan Gencarelli, AJ Laskowski, Adam McGlone, CJ Oksenberg, Ryan Morrison, Mickey Owens, James Zaccagnini, Illia Gavrysh, Victor Santos, George Santolli, Chase Galke, Loel Riveria and Dylan Kish — have all enjoyed success during this undefeated run.