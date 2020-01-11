Vikings visit San Francisco...Ravens host Titans...No. 3 Kansas faces No. 4 Baylor

UNDATED (AP) — This weekend’s NFL divisional playoffs start this afternoon in San Francisco, where the Minnesota Vikings will try to follow up last week's wild-card win at New Orleans by beating the top-seeded 49ers. The Vikings haven't won two playoff games in the same season since 1987. Tonight the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans, who knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs last weekend. Baltimore, the top seed in the AFC, had a bye last week. The Ravens will try to win their 13th straight game to advance to the AFC championship game.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns still haven’t named a new head coach, after interviewing eight candidates. That could be because four of their candidates are still in the midst of playoffs. Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh go head to head today. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN'-uh-mee) have playoff games tomorrow.

UNDATED (AP) — Two games on today’s top-25 men’s basketball schedule match ranked teams. Third-ranked Kansas hosts 4 Baylor in a Big 12 match-up that could set the stage for the rest of the season. The other game pits No. 17 West Virginia against No. 22 Texas Tech.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys has advanced to the final of the Brisbane (BRIHZ'-bihn) International by rallying to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIHT'-oh-vuh) . The American will face defending champion Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah), who beat Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in today’s other semifinal.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu (an-dree-EHS’-koo), Juan Martin del Potro (wahn mar-TEEN' dehl POHT'-roh) and Richard Gasquet (ree-SHARD' gas-KAY') have withdrawn from the Australian Open. Tournament officials say all three are dealing with knee injuries. The tournament begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.