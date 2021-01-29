Viktor Hovland vaults into Farmers lead at wet Torrey Pines Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 8:59 p.m.
1 of7 Viktor Hovland, left, of Norway, waits to putt on the eighth hole of the South Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Viktor Hovland, of Norway, lines up a putt on the eighth green of the South Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Lanto Griffin, left, moves hail from his line on the eighth green of the South Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Viktor Hovland, of Norway, reacts to a putt on the eighth hole of the South Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the ninth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Viktor Hovland, left, of Norway, lines up a putt on the eighth hole of the South Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Tony Finau reacts after finishing on the 18th green of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Viktor Hovland birdied his final for a 7-under 65 on Torrey Pines’ tough South Course on a rainy, miserable Friday, giving him a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Famers Insurance Open.
Hovland finished his round after play resumed following a suspension of about an hour due to wind and rain on the blufftop municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.