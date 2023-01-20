Villanova 57, St. John's 49

Dixon 1-10 5-7 7, Slater 5-7 4-4 14, Whitmore 2-10 0-0 5, Arcidiacono 3-6 0-0 9, Daniels 5-10 2-3 16, Armstrong 2-6 0-0 4, Patterson 1-3 0-0 2, Hausen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 11-14 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling