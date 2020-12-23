Virus-hit Wolfsburg wins to reach German Cup last 16

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg reached the last 16 of the German Cup with a skeleton squad in a 4-0 win over second-tier Sandhausen on Wednesday after the coronavirus and injuries ruled out 11 players.

Four Wolfsburg players missed out after positive coronavirus tests. Three more were in isolation because of close contact with their infected teammates. Coach Oliver Glasner named three reserve goalkeepers among his seven substitutes, with two of the keepers dressed as outfield players.