Voracek scores in OT to give Flyers 5-4 win over Rangers March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 10:34 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored at 3:47 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night.
Claude Giroux, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov each had a goal and an assist, and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in eight games. Sean Couturier and Voracek each had two assists, and Carter Hart finished with 20 saves.