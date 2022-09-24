W. Kentucky 73, Florida International 0

FIU 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 W. Kentucky 14 28 17 14 \u2014 73 First Quarter WKU_Corley 76 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 5:16. WKU_Beljan 9 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), :00. Second Quarter WKU_Corley 19 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 10:36. WKU_Da.Smith 12 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 8:23. WKU_Ervin-Poindexter 19 run (Narveson kick), 4:01. WKU_D.Davis 4 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), :26. Third Quarter WKU_Ervin-Poindexter 7 run (Narveson kick), 12:30. WKU_FG Narveson 29, 6:22. WKU_Messer 44 pass from Ocean (Narveson kick), 3:31. Fourth Quarter WKU_Key 52 fumble return (Narveson kick), 13:03. WKU_Sanders 35 run (Narveson kick), 1:20. ___ FIU WKU First downs 10 33 Total Net Yards 187 692 Rushes-yards 33-63 26-202 Passing 124 490 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 7-76 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-35-1 39-46-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-2 Punts 10-44.4 2-38.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-74 4-25 Time of Possession 30:24 29:33 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_FIU, Joseph 15-31, Wilson 5-18, James 4-12, Carlson 3-1, Owens 6-1. W. Kentucky, Sanders 4-73, Robichaux 10-63, Hall 1-29, Ervin-Poindexter 3-27, Moses 3-13, Ocean 5-(minus 3). PASSING_FIU, James 14-24-0-93, Carlson 5-11-1-31. W. Kentucky, Reed 32-36-0-390, Ocean 3-6-1-72, Veltkamp 4-4-0-28. RECEIVING_FIU, Jefferson 4-27, Fournet 3-23, Miamen 2-19, D.Patterson 2-15, Bracey 2-5, Joseph 2-4, Chambers 1-17, Wilson 1-8, Owens 1-6, Mitchell 1-0. W. Kentucky, Mathison 7-56, Davis 6-67, Hutchinson 5-49, Corley 3-123, Simon 3-55, Da.Smith 3-28, Hall 3-18, Robichaux 3-15, Alleyne 2-14, Ervin-Poindexter 2-12, Messer 1-44, Beljan 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.