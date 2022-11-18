Skip to main content
Sports

W. Michigan 90, Houston Christian 84

Hastings 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-9 3-4 11, Hannah 3-5 2-2 9, Monegro 0-1 0-0 0, Norman 10-16 12-12 36, Hubbard 4-7 3-4 13, Simms 6-7 0-0 13, Fuller 2-2 0-0 4, Etchison 1-2 0-0 2, Lobsinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 20-22 90.

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (1-3)

Hofman 3-6 0-0 8, Maring 5-7 1-2 13, Bazil 6-10 2-2 16, Klanjscek 3-12 1-1 8, Long 3-6 2-2 9, Iyeyemi 8-11 3-9 19, King 3-5 2-2 9, Hudson 0-0 2-2 2, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Achara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 13-20 84.

Halftime_W. Michigan 41-39. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 8-18 (Norman 4-7, Hubbard 2-4, Simms 1-1, Hannah 1-3, Etchison 0-1, Hastings 0-2), Houston Christian 9-22 (Maring 2-2, Bazil 2-4, Hofman 2-4, Long 1-2, King 1-3, Klanjscek 1-6, Moore 0-1). Rebounds_W. Michigan 30 (Hannah 8), Houston Christian 20 (Iyeyemi 4). Assists_W. Michigan 15 (Norman, Etchison 4), Houston Christian 16 (Bazil 5). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 17, Houston Christian 18. A_502 (1,000).

