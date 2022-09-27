WTO joins FIFA in African project despite Qatar controversy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization said Tuesday the benefits of working with FIFA to create more jobs in Africa outweighed concerns about the controversies around Qatar hosting soccer’s World Cup this year.
Qatar has faced fierce scrutiny and criticism for its treatment of migrant workers who were brought in over the past decade to build tens of billions of dollars' worth of construction projects ahead of the tournament, which starts in November.