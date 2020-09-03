WVa high school forfeits road football game, citing virus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia high school football team has forfeited its road game against an opponent in a county where the rate of coronavirus cases is rising.

Wirt County High refused to play at Trinity High in Morgantown on Thursday night, the opening night of the season, news outlets reported.

Trinity officials said in a statement that they were “very disappointed” in Wirt County High’s decision.

Color-coded charts released by the state every Saturday night determine whether sports contests can be held the following week. Monongalia County was in the yellow category last Saturday, meaning that events could be held. The county has since turned to orange. If it stays orange as of Saturday night, practices can be held next week, but contests are prohibited.

Monongalia County has seen an increase of 133 confirmed virus cases in the past three days, according to the county's health website. State health officials say the county had a seven-day daily positive rate of 11.2% as of Wednesday, up from 2.3% on Aug. 31.

WBOY also reported that Lincoln High School in Harrison County canceled its game against Fairmont Senior after a positive virus test in the Lincoln program.