Wagner 62, Merrimack 57

Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, B.Brown 5-8 7-8 17, Ezquerra 4-7 0-0 11, Hunt 7-13 2-3 19, Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Price Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 9-11 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling