Wagner 72, CCSU 50

Momoh 0-2 0-0 0, Amos 1-5 2-4 4, Rodgers 5-9 0-1 11, Scantlebury 1-6 8-8 10, Snoddy 5-12 4-4 14, Ja.Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Sweatman 0-0 0-0 0, Breland 2-5 3-7 7, Ostrowsky 0-2 0-0 0, Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 17-24 50.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling