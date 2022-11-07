Wagner 76, Temple 73, OT

Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, B.Brown 3-5 2-2 9, Hunt 8-18 1-3 19, Moore 5-10 3-6 13, Williams 4-13 7-9 16, Taylor 3-8 0-0 6, Price Noel 3-7 2-2 11, Ezquerra 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 15-22 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling