Wake Forest 71, Fairfield 59

Cook 5-8 3-6 13, Jeanne-Rose 1-5 0-4 2, Willis 1-3 0-0 2, Fields 5-10 1-2 14, Wojcik 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 9-17 59.

WAKE FOREST (1-0)

Carr 6-9 1-1 14, Bradford 0-1 3-4 3, Appleby 1-5 6-6 8, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Williamson 2-9 8-10 14. Totals 18-46 29-39 71.

Halftime_Wake Forest 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 8-29 (Fields 3-7, Willis 0-1, Wojcik 0-3), Wake Forest 6-22 (Williamson 2-6, Taylor 1-2, Carr 1-3, Appleby 0-2). Fouled Out_Fields. Rebounds_Fairfield 31 (Jeanne-Rose 8), Wake Forest 31 (Carr 5). Assists_Fairfield 7 (Jeanne-Rose 3), Wake Forest 10 (Appleby 3). Total Fouls_Fairfield 29, Wake Forest 20.

