Wake Forest 85, Boston College 63

Carr 10-14 0-0 21, Marsh 2-2 0-0 4, Appleby 7-17 1-1 17, Hildreth 7-12 4-4 20, Monsanto 1-6 0-0 3, Klintman 3-5 0-2 9, Williamson 1-5 0-0 3, Bradford 3-3 2-6 8, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0, Kennah 0-0 0-0 0, Kmety 0-0 0-0 0, Van Beveren 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 7-13 85.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling