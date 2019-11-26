Warren scores 26 to lead Pacers over Grizzlies, 126-114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 26 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 126-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Jeremy Lamb had 19 points and Aaron Holiday added 16 points off the bench for the Pacers (10-6), who have won three straight and seven of nine games.

Jared Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, Ja Morant had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Grizzlies (5-11), who have lost four straight.

The Pacers led by as much as 29 after T.J. McConnell scored and Holiday made back-to-back 3-pointers, including one to give Indiana a 112-83 lead with 10:45 remaining.

Jackson hit two 3s, Morant twice made layups and Solomon Hill scored in a 12-0 spurt in the fourth quarter by the Grizzlies, but Memphis couldn't put enough together to overcome such a big deficit.

The Pacers took a 16-point lead in the first half after a 12-2 run that ended with a free throw by Domantas Sabonis that made it 65-49 with 2:02 to play in the second quarter.

Morant made a layup and Jae Crowder a 3-pointer to close out the half. The Pacers led 67-56 at halftime.

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Warren scores 26 to lead Pacers over Grizzlies, 126-114 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Clarke was 5 for 5 from the field with 11 points in the first quarter. … C Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. … Memphis shot 47.4% from the field, including 13 of 29 on 3-pointers.

Pacers: G Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists. … Sabonis had 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. … F JaKarr Sampson was inactive for a second straight game with a sore back.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Pacers: Host Utah on Wednesday for the third of four straight home games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports