Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

DP_Los Angeles 1, Washington 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Washington 5. 2B_Taylor (9), Alberto (3), Cruz (3), Franco (11). SB_T.Turner 2 (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Urías L,3-4 6 4 1 1 3 3 Almonte 2 2 0 0 0 2

Washington Fedde W,3-3 6 4 0 0 1 6 Edwards Jr. H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Finnegan H,6 1 1 0 0 1 2 Rainey S,4-6 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:53. A_23,341 (41,339).