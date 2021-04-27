Skip to main content
Sports

Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0
Washington 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, Washington, Sprong 10 (Orlov), 1:29.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-5-6_18. Washington 10-13-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 12-6-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Washington, Vanecek 18-9-3 (18-18).

A_2,133 (18,277). T_2:27.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Matt MacPherson.

