Washington 113, Dallas 105

Bullock 2-4 0-0 6, Finney-Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Powell 6-9 2-2 14, Dinwiddie 11-17 4-4 33, Doncic 8-21 3-9 22, Kleber 1-6 0-0 2, McGee 1-4 1-2 3, Hardaway Jr. 5-12 1-2 16, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Campazzo 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-4 2-2 4, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 13-21 105.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling