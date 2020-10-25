Washington 25, Dallas 3
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Washington
|9
|13
|0
|3
|—
|25
Was_safety, 7:45. Drive: 5 plays, -1 yards, 2:08.
Was_Gibson 12 run (Hopkins kick), 3:48. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Johnson kick return to Washington 37; K.Allen 9 pass to McKissic on 3rd-and-6; K.Allen 26 pass to L.Thomas.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 45, 1:52. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Washington 34; Lamb 1 run on 3rd-and-4.
Was_McLaurin 52 pass from K.Allen (pass failed), 9:54. Drive: 2 plays, 55 yards, 00:46.
Was_L.Thomas 15 pass from K.Allen (Hopkins kick), 3:08. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Vander Esch 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-5; K.Allen 13 run on 3rd-and-9.
Was_FG Hopkins 30, 13:23. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: McKissic 12 run; K.Allen 22 pass to Sims; K.Allen 12 pass to L.Thomas on 3rd-and-5.
A_0.
___
|Dal
|Was
|FIRST DOWNS
|12
|21
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-12
|9-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|142
|397
|Total Plays
|54
|66
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|6.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|83
|208
|Rushes
|26
|39
|Avg per rush
|3.2
|5.3
|NET YARDS PASSING
|59
|189
|Sacked-Yds lost
|6-55
|2-5
|Gross-Yds passing
|114
|194
|Completed-Att.
|11-22
|15-25
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|2.1
|7.0
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-2-1
|5-5-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-43.4
|2-38.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|97
|42
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|2-97
|2-39
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-49
|4-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|23:36
|36:24
___
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 12-45, Dalton 3-16, Pollard 8-16, Cooper 1-5, Lamb 1-1, DiNucci 1-0. Washington, Gibson 20-128, McKissic 5-35, Barber 10-34, K.Allen 4-11.
PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 9-19-1-75, DiNucci 2-3-0-39. Washington, K.Allen 15-25-0-194.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 7-80, Schultz 2-22, Elliott 1-6, Pollard 1-6. Washington, McLaurin 7-90, Thomas 4-60, McKissic 2-16, Sims 1-22, Sprinkle 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Lamb 1-0. Washington, Johnson 1-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 2-97. Washington, Johnson 2-39.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Vander Esch 9-3-0, J.Smith 6-6-0, Lawrence 4-3-1, Griffen 3-2-1, Armstrong 3-0-0, A.Brown 3-0-0, Lewis 2-3-0, Parker 2-1-0, Diggs 2-0-0, Gallimore 1-3-0, A.Smith 1-2-0, D.Wilson 1-2-0, X.Woods 1-1-0. Washington, Young 5-1-0, Bostic 4-2-0, Darby 4-1-0, Holcomb 3-1-1, Curl 3-0-0, Everett 3-0-0, Collins 2-2-1, Sweat 2-1-2, Pierre-Louis 2-1-0, J.Allen 2-0-0, Fuller 2-0-0, Moreland 2-0-0, Kerrigan 1-1-1, Settle 1-0-1, Anderson 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, Payne 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Washington, Holcomb 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 44.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Ronald Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Jim Mello, FJ Tra Blake, SJ James Coleman, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Saleem Choudhry.