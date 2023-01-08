Was_McLaurin 16 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:08. Drive: 2 plays, 20 yards, 00:37. Washington 7, Dallas 0.

Second Quarter

Was_Fuller 29 interception return (kick failed), 12:38. Washington 13, Dallas 0.

Dal_Lamb 15 pass from Prescott (kick failed), :06. Drive: 14 plays, 77 yards, 2:31. Key Plays: Prescott 10 pass to Gallup; Prescott 12 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-10; Prescott 11 pass to Hilton; Prescott 9 run on 3rd-and-10; Prescott 2 run on 4th-and-1. Washington 13, Dallas 6.

Third Quarter

Was_Howell 9 run (Slye kick), 1:49. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 3:45. Key Plays: Howell 22 pass to Dotson; Howell 20 pass to Dotson. Washington 20, Dallas 6.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 29, 14:19. Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, 1:25. Key Play: Howell 52 pass to McLaurin. Washington 23, Dallas 6.

Was_FG Slye 22, 5:19. Drive: 6 plays, 41 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Patterson 11 run; Patterson 2 run on 3rd-and-4. Washington 26, Dallas 6.

A_62,814.

___

Dal Was FIRST DOWNS 10 16 Rushing 4 7 Passing 6 6 Penalty 0 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-18 3-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 182 309 Total Plays 66 63 Avg Gain 2.8 4.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 64 151 Rushes 27 41 Avg per rush 2.37 3.683 NET YARDS PASSING 118 158 Sacked-Yds lost 1-10 3-11 Gross-Yds passing 128 169 Completed-Att. 14-38 11-19 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 3.026 7.182 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 2-1-1 6-6-4 PUNTS-Avg. 10-47.8 7-45.571 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 64 111 Punt Returns 4-13 7-55 Kickoff Returns 2-51 1-27 Interceptions 1-0 1-29 PENALTIES-Yds 6-74 2-10 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 23:48 36:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Davis 5-19, Pollard 7-19, Prescott 6-16, Elliott 8-10, Anger 1-0. Washington, Patterson 17-78, Howell 5-35, Williams 14-32, Bonnafon 3-8, Rogers 1-2, Samuel 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 14-37-1-128, C.Rush 0-1-0-0. Washington, Howell 11-19-1-169.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 5-52, Schultz 4-33, Hilton 2-19, N.Brown 1-10, Gallup 1-10, Ferguson 1-4. Washington, McLaurin 3-74, Dotson 3-72, Thomas 2-16, Williams 2-9, Samuel 1-(minus 2).

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 4-13. Washington, Milne 7-55.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 2-51. Washington, Patterson 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Odighizuwa 6-1-1, Golston 5-6-0, Coyle 4-0-0, Barr 3-3-0, Kearse 3-0-0, Mullen 3-0-0, Watkins 3-0-0, Armstrong 2-3-.5, Wilson 2-2-0, Clark 2-1-0, Williams 2-0-1, Bland 2-0-0, Lawrence 2-0-0, Gallimore 1-3-0, Hooker 1-3-0, Gifford 1-1-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Wright 1-0-0, Parsons 0-2-.5. Washington, Forrest 4-3-0, Butler 4-0-0, Hudson 3-4-0, Johnson 3-4-0, Ridgeway 3-2-0, Mayo 2-5-0, Potoa'e 2-1-0, Payne 2-0-0, Toohill 2-0-0, Young 2-0-0, Reaves 1-1-0, Sweat 1-1-0, Obada 1-0-1, Eifler 1-0-0, McCain 1-0-0, Fuller 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Hooker 1-0. Washington, Fuller 1-29.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 52, Slye 31.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.