Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|22
|4
|7
|4
|
|Villar ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Megill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|100
|002
|0
|—
|3
|Washington
|200
|020
|x
|—
|4