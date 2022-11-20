Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

Murillo 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 2-6 0-0 6, Bourne 4-13 1-1 9, Garnett 2-7 0-0 4, Spink 2-5 2-2 6, Bello 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-5 0-0 2, Covello 0-0 0-0 0, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 5-5 39
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling