Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2

New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 8 2 Totals 27 6 10 6
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 4
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 Turner ss 3 1 2 1
Guillorme ss 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 3 0 2 0
McCann c 4 0 2 0 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 2 1 0 0
Pillar rf 3 0 0 0 García 2b 3 1 1 0
Drury lf 2 0 0 0 S.Castro 3b 3 1 1 1
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
Nido ph 1 1 1 0 Lester p 3 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 3 1 1 2 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 2 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0
McKinney ph 1 0 0 0
Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0
Williams lf 2 0 0 0
New York 000 000 2 2
Washington 101 400 x 6

DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 7, Washington 4. 2B_Almora Jr. 2 (2), McCann (6), Bell (11), S.Castro (12). HR_Peraza (5), Schwarber 2 (15), Turner (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gsellman L,0-1 2 3 1 1 0 0
Reid-Foley 1 2-3 5 5 5 1 4
Y.Díaz 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Washington
Lester W,1-2 6 7 2 2 0 6
Suero 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Hand S,14-16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Lester pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.

T_2:26. A_22,111 (41,339).