Washington 62, Fresno St. 57

Moore 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 3-10 0-0 8, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-9 1-1 6, Holland 2-8 2-2 8, Yap 4-11 0-2 9, Andre 4-5 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-2 1-1 3, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-8 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling