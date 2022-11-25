Washington 71, Fordham 62

Daniels 5-8 2-4 12, Schwartz 0-6 2-2 2, Van Dyke 4-9 1-2 9, Noble 4-8 0-0 9, Oliver 0-2 0-2 0, Grothaus 9-13 2-2 21, Ladine 1-4 0-0 3, Stines 4-13 4-4 13, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 28-65 11-16 71
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling