Washington 73, Colorado 63

da Silva 6-13 1-4 13, Lovering 2-4 0-3 4, Hadley 7-10 1-1 15, Simpson 5-10 1-1 13, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, O'Brien 1-5 2-2 4, Clifford 1-4 1-2 4, Ruffin 2-5 0-0 6, Hammond 1-1 0-0 2, Gabbidon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 6-13 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling