Washington 74, Cal Poly 68

Koroma 4-9 2-2 10, Stevenson 3-8 1-2 8, Hunter 4-10 2-2 13, Pierce 1-6 1-2 3, Taylor 6-15 0-0 13, Fleming 5-9 0-1 12, Sanders 1-2 0-0 3, Penn-Johnson 3-3 0-0 6, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Prukop 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-9 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling