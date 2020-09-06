Washington-Atlanta Runs

Nationals first. Victor Robles hit by pitch. Trea Turner walks. Victor Robles to second. Howie Kendrick lines out to deep left field to Adam Duvall. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Kurt Suzuki grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Trea Turner to third. Victor Robles scores. Carter Kieboom singles to right field. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Trea Turner scores. Brock Holt flies out to center field to Nick Markakis.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Braves 0.

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to center field. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shallow left field, Carter Kieboom to Asdrubal Cabrera. Freddie Freeman grounds out to second base, Carter Kieboom to Asdrubal Cabrera. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Travis d'Arnaud singles to shallow infield. Marcell Ozuna to second. Nick Markakis grounds out to shallow infield to Asdrubal Cabrera.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Braves 1.

Braves third. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Asdrubal Cabrera. Marcell Ozuna walks. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Nick Markakis strikes out on a foul tip. Austin Riley flies out to Michael A. Taylor.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Nationals 2.

Braves fourth. Adam Duvall homers to left field. Johan Camargo grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Asdrubal Cabrera. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shallow infield, Carter Kieboom to Asdrubal Cabrera. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 4, Nationals 2.

Nationals fifth. Luis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Max Fried to Freddie Freeman. Victor Robles singles to shallow right field. Trea Turner singles to deep right field. Victor Robles to third. Howie Kendrick reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Trea Turner to second. Victor Robles scores. Throwing error by Johan Camargo. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging. Kurt Suzuki pops out to shallow left field to Dansby Swanson.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 4, Nationals 3.

Nationals sixth. Carter Kieboom walks. Brock Holt singles to left center field. Carter Kieboom to third. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Luis Garcia singles to second base. Brock Holt to third. Carter Kieboom scores. Victor Robles singles to shallow infield. Luis Garcia to second. Brock Holt scores. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Howie Kendrick grounds out to first base to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 5, Braves 4.

Nationals ninth. Trea Turner singles to left center field. Howie Kendrick doubles to deep left center field. Trea Turner scores. Asdrubal Cabrera lines out to deep center field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Kurt Suzuki doubles to deep left field. Josh Harrison scores. Carter Kieboom reaches on third strike. Kurt Suzuki to third. Brock Holt singles to right field. Carter Kieboom to second. Kurt Suzuki scores. Michael A. Taylor flies out to deep center field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Carter Kieboom to third. Luis Garcia doubles to deep right center field. Brock Holt scores. Carter Kieboom scores. Victor Robles lines out to center field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 10, Braves 4.