Washington Football Prep Poll

WASHINGTON POLL

Class 4A 1. Lake Stevens (10) 4-0 108 2. Woodinville 4-0 89 3. Kennedy Catholic 4-0 88 4. Camas (1) 4-0 78 5. Graham-Kapowsin 4-0 77 6. Central Valley 4-0 43 7. Union 3-1 37 8. Puyallup 3-1 30 9. Chiawana 3-1 17 10. Mount Si 3-1 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A 1. Eastside Catholic (11) 4-0 110 2. O'Dea 4-0 99 3. Lakes 3-0 83 4. Lincoln 2-2 72 5. Mt. Spokane 3-1 45 6. Mountain View 3-1 32 (tie) Bellevue 2-2 32 (tie) Kelso 4-0 32 9. Bethel 2-2 31 10. Kamiakin 3-1 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Marysville-Pilchuck 12. Peninsula 12. Garfield 11. Kennewick 8.

Class 2A 1. Tumwater (12) 4-0 120 2. Lynden 3-1 108 3. Archbishop Murphy 3-1 90 4. Hockinson 3-1 85 5. Steilacoom 2-2 59 6. Liberty (Issaquah) 4-0 47 7. West Valley (Spokane) 3-1 34 8. W. F. West 4-0 31 9. Lakewood 4-0 28 10. North Kitsap 3-1 25

Others receiving 6 or more points: Fife 18.

Class 1A 1. Royal (8) 4-0 107 2. Mount Baker (3) 4-0 102 3. Zillah 4-0 83 4. La Salle 4-0 64 5. Lynden Christian 3-1 57 6. Colville 3-1 52 7. Cascade Christian 3-0 37 8. LaCenter 4-0 36 9. Deer Park 4-0 32 10. Montesano 4-0 27

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B 1. Napavine (11) 4-0 110 2. Onalaska 4-0 99 3. Kalama 3-1 80 4. Tri-Cities Prep 4-0 79 5. Adna 3-1 71 6. Lake Roosevelt 4-0 50 7. Asotin 3-0 29 8. Reardan 3-1 21 9. Toledo 2-2 18 10. Colfax 3-1 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 11. Ocosta 11.

Class 1B 1. Odessa (8) 4-0 80 2. Almira Coulee-Hartline 4-0 72 3. Entiat 5-0 63 4. Naselle 4-0 49 5. Neah Bay 3-0 36

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 13. DeSales (Walla Walla) 7.

