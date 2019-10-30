Washington Football Prep Poll

WASHINGTON POLL

Class 4A 1. Lake Stevens (10) 8-0 100 2. Kennedy Catholic 8-0 86 3. Camas 8-0 80 4. Graham-Kapowsin 8-0 74 5. Puyallup 7-1 60 6. Chiawana 7-1 39 7. Woodinville 8-0 38 8. Eastlake 7-1 35 9. Bothell 6-2 20 10. Skyview 6-2 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 3A 1. O'Dea (10) 8-0 100 2. Eastside Catholic 7-1 90 3. Lincoln 6-2 78 4. Bethel 6-2 66 5. Bellevue 6-2 58 6. Marysville-Pilchuck 8-0 49 7. Mt. Spokane 7-1 33 8. Kennewick 7-1 26 9. Lakes 5-2 21 10. Kamiakin 7-1 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Peninsula 9.

___

Class 2A 1. Tumwater (12) 8-0 120 2. Hockinson 8-0 107 3. Steilacoom 6-2 84 4. Lynden 6-2 83 5. Archbishop Murphy 7-1 76 6. Lakewood 7-1 58 7. Clarkston 7-1 49 8. W. F. West 7-1 40 9. Sedro-Woolley 6-2 21 10. Liberty (Issaquah) 6-2 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1A 1. Royal (10) 8-0 100 2. La Salle 8-0 81 3. Lynden Christian 8-0 66 4. Mount Baker 7-1 58 5. Deer Park 7-0 55 6. LaCenter 8-0 46 7. Montesano 8-0 34 8. Cascade Christian 7-0 24 9. Zillah 7-1 22 10. Colville 6-2 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 2B 1. Onalaska (11) 8-0 110 2. Napavine 7-1 99 3. Kalama 6-2 86 4. Tri-Cities Prep 7-1 73 5. Asotin 7-1 56 6. Adna 5-3 53 7. Lake Roosevelt 7-1 43 8. Colfax 6-2 33 9. Columbia (Burbank) 7-1 13 10. Friday Harbor 7-1 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 9. Toledo 8.

___

Class 1B 1. Odessa (8) 8-0 80 2. Naselle 8-0 68 3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 7-1 65 4. Entiat 7-1 50 5. Neah Bay 6-1 39

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 18.

___