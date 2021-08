Marlins first. Miguel Rojas walks. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Lewis Brinson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Miguel Rojas out at second. Jesus Sanchez walks. Brian Anderson singles to right field. Jesus Sanchez to third. Lewis Brinson scores. Jorge Alfaro homers to center field. Brian Anderson scores. Jesus Sanchez scores. Isan Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 4, Nationals 0.

Marlins second. Bryan De La Cruz singles to right field. Elieser Hernandez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Patrick Corbin to Luis Garcia. Bryan De La Cruz to second. Miguel Rojas homers to left field. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shortstop, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell. Lewis Brinson strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 6, Nationals 0.

Nationals fifth. Victor Robles grounds out to shortstop, Isan Diaz to Jesus Aguilar. Alcides Escobar reaches on error to center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Lewis Brinson. Juan Soto homers to center field. Alcides Escobar scores. Josh Bell grounds out to shortstop, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Yadiel Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Marlins 6, Nationals 2.

Marlins fifth. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shortstop, Carter Kieboom to Josh Bell. Magneuris Sierra reaches on error. Fielding error by Luis Garcia. Jesus Sanchez strikes out swinging. Brian Anderson singles to shallow right field. Magneuris Sierra scores. Jorge Alfaro singles to shallow right field. Brian Anderson to second. Isan Diaz grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Garcia to Josh Bell.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 7, Nationals 2.

Nationals sixth. Carter Kieboom doubles to deep center field. Luis Garcia singles to center field. Carter Kieboom to third. Tres Barrera grounds out to shallow infield. Luis Garcia out at second. Carter Kieboom scores. Gerardo Parra pinch-hitting for Mason Thompson. Gerardo Parra singles to left field. Victor Robles flies out to deep center field to Magneuris Sierra.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 7, Nationals 3.

Nationals ninth. Victor Robles grounds out to second base, Jesus Aguilar to Anthony Bass. Alcides Escobar singles to center field. Juan Soto walks. Josh Bell singles to shallow center field. Juan Soto to third. Alcides Escobar scores. Yadiel Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Josh Bell out at second. Juan Soto scores. Carter Kieboom hit by pitch. Yadiel Hernandez to second. Riley Adams pinch-hitting for Luis Garcia. Riley Adams flies out to shallow center field to Jesus Sanchez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 7, Nationals 5.