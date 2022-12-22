Washington St. 66, George Washington 64

Lindo 5-8 0-0 10, Brown 3-4 0-1 6, Adams 6-10 4-5 17, Bishop 5-14 0-2 10, Clark 0-2 1-2 1, Dean 5-9 0-0 10, Edwards 3-6 2-2 10, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 7-12 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling