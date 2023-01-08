Washington St. 66, Washington 52

Daniels 3-7 4-6 10, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-8 1-4 5, Noble 2-12 2-2 6, Oliver 2-6 2-2 6, Grothaus 1-2 0-0 2, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Ladine 1-4 0-0 3, Stines 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 20-60 9-14 52
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling