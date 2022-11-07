Washington St. 83, Texas St. 61

Martin 1-4 1-2 3, Morgan 3-6 4-5 10, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Dawson 2-6 1-3 7, Harrell 5-9 6-9 17, Drinnon 0-4 0-0 0, Sykes 5-6 0-0 10, Love 4-7 0-4 8, Coleman 2-3 0-3 4, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 12-26 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling