Washington St. 85, No. 21 Oregon 84, OT

Motuga 6-10 1-2 14, Murekatete 10-16 0-0 20, Leger-Walker 4-17 7-8 17, Teder 6-15 0-0 15, Wallack 2-2 0-0 5, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Tuhina 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 5-7 4-4 14, Totals 33-70 12-14 85
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling