Washington in playoffs after tumultuous, whirlwind months STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 7:46 p.m.
One name change years in the making, two months of cancer treatments for the beloved new coach, three starting quarterbacks, four combined wins over rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, five months and counting of an investigation into workplace misconduct and countless court filings by minority owners and Dan Snyder over interest in selling shares of the team.
All this happened in less than half of a calendar year for the franchise now known only as the Washington Football Team. Even for an organization infamous for decades of drama since three Super Bowl victories, this has been a whirlwind ride unlike many that have been seen in North American professional sports.