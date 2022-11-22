Weber St. 77, Abilene Christian 67

Simmons 1-4 1-2 3, Allen 3-3 0-0 7, Cameron 6-10 0-1 13, Daniels 1-6 1-2 3, Madden 5-7 0-0 13, Steele 5-8 2-2 16, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Pleasant 1-5 1-2 3, Dibba 3-6 1-2 7, Bettiol 0-1 0-0 0, Seat 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 6-11 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling