Website: North Korea won't participate in Tokyo Olympics April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 9:42 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean website says the country will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sports in DPR Korea website said Tuesday the decision was made during a national Olympic Committee meeting on March 25 where members prioritized protecting athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”