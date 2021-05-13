Skip to main content
Sports

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge 59, Kingston 39

Black Hills 76, Aberdeen 51

Central Kitsap 62, North Mason 34

Curtis 73, South Kitsap 48

Hanford 77, Hermiston, Ore. 38

Kennewick 80, Southridge 47

Liberty Christian 86, Touchet 29

Naselle 74, Taholah 37

North Beach 67, Raymond 45

Onalaska 55, South Bend 25

Port Angeles 62, Sequim 22

Ridgefield 71, Seton Catholic 48

Rochester 78, Shelton 55

Seattle Prep 56, Blanchet 43

Tumwater 76, Centralia 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 65, Morton/White Pass 23

Hanford 55, Hermiston, Ore. 53

Kennewick 55, Southridge 36

King's Way Christian School 54, Goldendale 40

Neah Bay 60, Chimacum 32

South Kitsap 64, Curtis 47

More for you

Stanwood 74, Marysville-Pilchuck 17

Toledo 50, Onalaska 24

Tumwater 61, Centralia 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/