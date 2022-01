Shelton defeated Brookfield 36-30 at the John Chacho Duals at Staples High in Westport.

Coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels lost to No. 6 Foran 63-12, No. 7 Newtown 60-18, and Fairfield Ludlowe 54-24.

Matt Weiner and Graham Ziperstein were unbeaten.

Weiner won three times by fall and was awarded a forfeit in his heavyweight division matches. He pinned in 8 seconds versus Brookfield, 11 seconds against Foran, in 41 seconds in the Newtown match.

Ziperstein pinned in 1:13 of his 113-pound bout against Foran. He recorded a 6-4 overtime victory versus Newtown. He pinned in 1:13 against Fairfield Ludlowe. He was given a forfeit win against Brookfield.

Sophomore Dean Presinal won by 2:43 fall at 152 pounds against Newtown. He pinned in 1:48 versus Ludlowe.

Sophomore Grace Marino was awarded a forfeit win at 195 pounds against Ludlowe.

Sophomore Lillya Akande at 138 pounds, sophomore Mark Nitsche 145, sophomore Rachel Camiglio 152 and Marino all won by forfeit versus Brookfield.

Shelton earlier defeated Wilton and Brookfield.

Freshman Logan Persson won by 56-second fall in his 126-pound match versus Wilton. Persinal pinned in 1:32 of his 145-pound match.

Earning forfeit wins on the day were Weiner (heavyweight), Ziperstein (120 pounds), sophomore Ivan Cardenas (170), Marino (182), sophomore Cameron Bermani (113), freshman Elijah Dillulio (132), Akande (138) and Nitsche (145).