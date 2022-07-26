Welcome back: Steelers return to familiar rhythms of Latrobe WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer July 26, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 5:47 p.m.
1 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward arrives for NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Larry Ogunjobi, left, gets some help as he arrives for NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu rides an electric bicycle as he arrives for NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt speaks with reporters as he arrives for NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett speaks with reporters during his arrival for NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt walks back to the dorm after speaking with reporters on his arrival for NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, center, speaks with reporters during his arrival for NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands in the doorway to the dorm as team members speak with reporters during their arrival for NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Some elements of NFL training camp are portable. Two-a-day practices, or whatever the approximation is these days. Extended film sessions. Team meetings. Drill after drill after drill after drill in the midsummer heat, all designed to whittle a roster from 90 to 53.
All can be replicated anywhere.