Wells 25 points for Belmont women in 1st NCAA win over Zags STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 7:01 p.m.
1 of9 Gonzaga's Kaylynne Truong (14) battles Belmont's Jamilyn Kinney, bottom, for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Gonzaga's Jenn Wirth, center, shoots over Belmont's Conley Chinn (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Gonzaga's LeeAnne Wirth (4) shoots against Belmont's Allison Luly, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Belmont head coach Bart Brooks talks to his team during the first half of a college basketball game against Gonzaga in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier, center, talks to her team during the first half of a college basketball game against Belmont in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Gonzaga's Kaylynne Truong (14) loses the ball as Belmont's Conley Chinn (20) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the younger and smaller 12th seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women's NCAA Tournament, pulling off a 64-59 upset over fifth-seeded Gonzaga on Monday.
The Bruins (21-5) sealed the game with 19 seconds left when Wells, on a drive with the shot clock winding down, passed inside to Madison Bartley. The fellow freshman had to rip the ball away from the defender, but made the layup while being fouled and added the free throw for a five-point lead.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS