No. 1 seed West Haven defeated eighth-seeded Shelton 56-36 to in the SCC Division I boys basketball quarterfinals on Saturday.

West Haven (9-1) will play No. 5 Wilbur Cross (8-3), a 6-31 winner over No. 4 Law, in the semifinals on Tuesday.

West Haven had 21 field goals, two from long range by Eli Blackwell (11 points).

Malcolm Duncanson paced the Westies with 17 points. Kairon Hooks had 10.

Gavin Rohlman and Vinny DeFeo each scored 14 points to lead the scoring for coach Brian Gardiner’s Gaels (2-10).

Six of Shelton’s 14 field goals came from beyond the arc.

DeFeo made three, Rohlman two and Ricky Feola had the other trey.