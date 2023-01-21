West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 57

Ferrell 2-5 0-0 4, Gerlich 1-9 2-2 4, Scott 7-19 2-6 18, Shavers 3-10 1-1 8, Veitenheimer 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 4-4 0-0 8, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Freelon 5-7 1-1 11, Ukkonen 0-3 0-0 0, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 6-10 57
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling