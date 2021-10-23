Western Kentucky 34, FIU 19

W. Kentucky 0 17 7 10 - 34 FIU 6 6 0 7 - 19 First Quarter FIU_Bortenschlager 1 run (kick failed), 10:28. Second Quarter WKU_Cofield 8 run (Narveson kick), 7:13. FIU_St. Felix 75 pass from Bortenschlager (pass failed), 7:04. WKU_FG Narveson 22, 1:22. WKU_Tinsley 32 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), :15. Third Quarter WKU_Je.Sterns 20 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 11:35. Fourth Quarter WKU_Je.Sterns 2 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 11:08. WKU_FG Narveson 26, 4:08. FIU_S.Peterson 3 run (Gabriel kick), 1:39. ___ WKU FIU First downs 30 19 Total Net Yards 531 309 Rushes-yards 30-147 29-53 Passing 384 256 Punt Returns 2-13 2-27 Kickoff Returns 1-18 1-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 39-49-0 22-40-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 7-36 Punts 5-50.0 8-46.75 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 9-68 3-20 Time of Possession 32:59 26:58 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Cofield 14-75, Robichaux 6-42, Moses 4-32, C.Jones 2-7, (Team) 1-0, Zappe 3-(minus 9). FIU, Price 14-86, S.Peterson 3-7, (Team) 3-(minus 5), Bortenschlager 9-(minus 35). PASSING_W. Kentucky, Zappe 39-49-0-384. FIU, Bortenschlager 15-32-0-186, James 6-7-0-57, Heatherly 1-1-0-13. RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Je.Sterns 14-116, Corley 7-65, Tinsley 6-82, Davis 4-41, Thomas 2-26, Cofield 2-25, Ratzlaff 2-22, Robichaux 1-5, Moses 1-2. FIU, St. Felix 5-104, Chambers 4-41, Singleton 3-49, Lynum 2-18, K.Mitchell 2-12, S.Peterson 2-11, Price 2-(minus 3), Zozus 1-13, Wilson 1-11. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.