KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw for two touchdowns and the Western Michigan defense dominated in a 23-3 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Eleby found Jaylen Hall for 22 yards and Corey Crooms for 37 as the Broncos (3-1) led 20-3 at halftime after the Spartans (2-2) opened the scoring with a field goal.